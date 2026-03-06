Cleveland police dismiss charges, demote commander accused of offering cash rewards for arrests

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's Chief Director of Public Safety dismissed disciplinary charges against a Cleveland police commander accused of offering cash rewards for arrests, but demoted former Fourth District Cmdr. Ralph Valentino to lieutenant Friday.

In a disposition letter obtained by News 5 Investigators, Director Dornat (Wayne) A. Drummond wrote that there was "insufficient evidence" to support a guilty finding pertaining to four disciplinary charges against Valentino.

However, Drummond found Valentino's conduct failed to meet the "standards of leadership and professionalism" required by the Division of Police and revoked his appointment as commander.

Drummond wrote, "While [Valentino's] conduct does not rise to the level of criminal bribery under ORC 2921.02, it reflects poor judgment and decision-making inconsistent with the expectations of a Commander."

Valentino's demotion to lieutenant takes effect immediately.

Cash for arrests

According to an internal document obtained by News 5 Investigators, Valentino offered cash incentives in exchange for arrests related to break-ins at local Save a Lot stores during a supervisor meeting in the Fourth District in April 2024.

According to the D4 Weekly Supervisor Meeting notes, Valentino asked detectives, the Violent Crime Reduction Team, and vice units to "provide special attention to Sav(e)-A-Lot locations" at 6501 Harvard Ave. and 14301 Kinsman Rd., "in connection with recent break-ins."

The meeting notes then said, "Per Commander Valentino, there is a $500 cash reward for any arrests."

Valentino said, "the statement was made in jest," according to the disposition letter.

Traffic citation contest

News 5 Investigators also found Valentino proposed a traffic citation contest during an October 2024 meeting.

We obtained internal documents that detailed the Fourth District commander's proposal to incentivize officers to increase the number of traffic citations issued in some of the city's most violent - and poorest - neighborhoods.

The summary notes said, "The Commander wants a monthly list maintained by each squad lieutenant on the number of traffic citations written by the officers... The top officer in each squad will be entered into a monthly drawing for a cash prize."

Valentino's proposal came just weeks after a News 5 Investigation revealed Cleveland police officers stop and search Black drivers at higher rates than white drivers.

The disposition letter said Valentino asked whether offering cash incentives for traffic citations "would be improper" and then issued a written memorandum advising officers "such incentives were not appropriate."

Retaliatory conduct, lack of candor

Valentino was also accused of engaging in retaliatory conduct against subordinates under his supervision, according to the letter.

The letter said Valentino was accused of altering the work hours of Capt. Jason Edens, after Edens "reportedly spoke with the Internal Affairs Unit regarding the routing of misconduct complaints, following Valentino's directive to keep such matters 'in-house.'"

Valentino was also accused of confronting Edens about his actions and then reassigning him from a 10-hour shift to an eight-hour shift within two days.

Valentino was accused of excluding Capt. John Sotomayor from supervisor meetings because of Valentino's "lack of trust" and then re-assigned Sotomayor from the Support Section to the Patrol Section, according to the letter.

The letter said Valentino was also accused of denying another officer the opportunity to serve as Acting Lieutenant despite his seniority.

Valentino was also accused of "not being truthful regarding the offering of $500 for arrests" during a Garrity interview conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit in September 2025.

Drummond wrote that he did not find "sufficient evidence" to support a guilty finding related to the accusations of retaliation and a lack of candor, but did not provide additional details.

