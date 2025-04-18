Cleveland receives 15 upgrades in consent decree report; Monitor chastises city for attacking his team's work

CLEVELAND — The 16th Semiannual Report, written by the Independent Monitoring Team overseeing Cleveland police reforms, said the city has achieved 15 upgrades in key areas, but Cleveland has a "new strategy to focus on the work of the Monitor, rather than devote all resources on compliance."

In the letter written by Monitor Karl Racine, he said Cleveland showed "continued progress" in Community and Problem-Oriented Policing (CPOP), Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), and Use of Force.

The report said the city also received "a series of upgrades" in Transparency and Oversight, as a result of hiring an Inspector General.

OPS

The report notes the city has "significant disagreement" with three downgrades related to the independence of the Office of Professional Standards.

The Monitor said he has been "impressed" with efforts by OPS to reduce its backlog of complaints and increase community engagement.

However, the report also said the Monitoring teams have "witnessed clashes" between the city and Marcus Perez, the city's former OPS Administrator, and there is "confusion" over whether Perez resigned or was fired last month.

The city briefly shut down the police watchdog group after OPS created a dashboard that contained officers' personal information and sent it to nearly 100 people within the city and the federal government, according to the city.

The report said the city has declined to respond to the monitoring team's questions about the shutdown and claims about the dashboard.

Community Police Commission

In February, News 5 Investigators reported the CPC said the city failed to investigate over half of the internal complaints made against police officers over the last six years, according to records they received from a public records request.

The Monitor noted the Consent Decree states, "Internal Affairs will conduct objective, comprehensive, and timely investigations of all interal allegations of officer misconduct" and said it is reviewing the matter.

However, the Monitor also disagrees with the CPC's decision to publish the names of alleged victims and officers suspected of wrongdoing, saying they "merit due process before their identities are revealed."

The report also criticizes the city for moving too slowly to replace CPC commissioners, which left them without a quorum for "far too long."

'Strategy of litigation'

The Monitor's letter describes "the city's attack" on the process for rating Cleveland's progress toward mandatory reforms as "particularly troublesome."



The city recently filed court documents that take issue with the methodology used to determine the city's progress towards compliance.

The Monitor wrote that it appears to be part of its "new strategy to focus on the work of the Monitor, rather than devote all resources on compliance."

The report said the city has also "doubled down" on disputes related to billing, which U.S. District Court Judge Solomon Oliver Jr., who oversees Cleveland's consent decree, is currently evaluating and is expected to rule on soon.

Cleveland's response

News 5 reached out to the City of Cleveland about the report.

A city spokesperson sent us the following statement:

The City of Cleveland is proud to receive 15 upgrades for its dedication and hard work toward police reform efforts. While we acknowledge and are disheartened at the Monitor's letter —which highlights extreme conjectures and criticisms, and provides no positive observations or feedback for the way forward— we are proud to recognize the progress highlighted in the 16th Semiannual Report. The City fully believes in its ability to meet and exceed the requirements of the Decree, as evidenced throughout the report itself. We will continue to collaborate effectively with the Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) and the Office of Professional Standards (OPS), to address areas of opportunity.



We are grateful to the Cleveland Division of Police, the community, and all stakeholders committed to the City’s progress toward full compliance.



A status conference on the 16th Semiannual Report is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday in federal court.

The Cleveland Division of Police has been under federal oversight since May 2015, after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation found Cleveland Police engaged in a "pattern or practice" of excessive force and raised concerns about additional civil rights violations.

