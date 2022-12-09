56-year-old inmate dies hours after being booked at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND — A 56-year-old man who was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday morning was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead early Friday morning, according to officials.

The man was booked into the jail at 10:19 a.m. Thursday, according to jail records.

He was found unresponsive in his cell at about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer, according to a news release from the county. Emergency medical protocol was administered and EMS responded. He was pronounced dead at 2:57 a.m.

There were no apparent signs of foul play or trauma, county officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded and started their investigation. An autopsy is underway.

The man's family has been informed and county officials are investigating.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.