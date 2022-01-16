Watch
Cuyahoga County inmate dies after being found unresponsive

Scott Noll
Cuyahoga County Jail
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 16, 2022
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Saturday night after being found unresponsive.

Around 6:30 p.m., corrections officers and medical staff found inmate Adam Weakley unresponsive.

He was transported to Metro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said his family has been notified.

Weakley arrived at the jail on Jan. 12. He had a pending case for multiple charges including aggravated burglary.

Sheriff Christopher Viland issued the following statement on Weakley's death:

“The loss of any life is tragic and impacts so many.  We offer our deepest condolences to those close to Mr. Weakley.  An in-depth investigation has begun, and we will be working with our partners at MetroHealth Medical Center and the County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what occurred.” 

His cause of death is unknown.

