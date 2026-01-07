3 arrested in connection with Shedeur Sanders' home break-in

The Medina County Sheriff's Office announced three people have been arrested and are in custody in connection with the burglary of Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders's home that took place on Nov. 16, 2025.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the crime is complete, and one suspect is still at large with an active warrant for his arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, three suspects entered Sanders's home around 6:46 p.m. that day, and surveillance cameras captured footage of them entering and exiting different parts of the residence.

At about 6:58 p.m., the suspects, who officials said were wearing masks and gloves, were seen leaving Sanders's residence with an estimated $200,000 worth of various items belonging to him.

The sheriff's office said they were able to identify the three suspects who burglarized the home, along with the driver involved.

Sanders spoke out about having his home broken into back in November 2025.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders speaks after home broken into during NFL debut

