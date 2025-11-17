Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' home broken into during Sunday's game

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) drops back to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders had his house broken into over the weekend, a team source confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

The alleged break-in occurred during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

No further details are available on the break-in, and News 5 is working to learn more.

Sanders made his regular-season NFL debut on Sunday during the second half after rookie QB Dillon Gabriel was pulled to be evaluated for a concussion.

Cleveland kept a close game, but ultimately fell to the Ravens 23-16.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

