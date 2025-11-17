Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' home broken into during Sunday's game

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders had his house broken into over the weekend, a team source confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

The alleged break-in occurred during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

No further details are available on the break-in, and News 5 is working to learn more.

Sanders made his regular-season NFL debut on Sunday during the second half after rookie QB Dillon Gabriel was pulled to be evaluated for a concussion.

Cleveland kept a close game, but ultimately fell to the Ravens 23-16.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.