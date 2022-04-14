Former corrections officer gets 4-year sentence for sexually assaulting inmates in jail's mental health unit

CLEVELAND — Andre Bacsa, a former Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting inmates in the jail’s mental health unit, will spend the next four years behind bars.

Bacsa pleaded guilty on March 16 to two counts of felony sexual battery, one count of sexual imposition and one count of unlawful restraint. He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Court records stated Bacsa sexually assaulted three men between June 1 and June 17, 2021. In some cases, prosecutors accused Bacsa of forcing the men into sexual contact.

Judge Joan Synenberg, who sentenced Bacsa on Thursday, said she didn’t hear any remorse from him, who said he considered the victims as “friends.”

“You lost your way…the lines aren’t blurred. You completely crossed the line," she said in court.

Former @CuyahogaSheriff Corrections Officer Andre Bacsa leaves courtroom in handcuffs to begin serving 4 yr prison sentence. Basca pleaded guilty to 2021 sexual assaults of inmates in the jail’s mental health unit. @WEWS #WEWS pic.twitter.com/jAQdtVjf5a — Scott Noll (@ScottNoll_News) April 14, 2022

RELATED: Cuyahoga County corrections officer charged with sexual assault for alleged jail incident

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.