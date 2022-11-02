Second inmate at Cuyahoga County Jail dies Tuesday night

CLEVELAND — For the second time in one day, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail.

Multiple sources confirm that around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old man in the county jail was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to court records, the man was booked into jail on Oct. 28 on a failure to appear warrant stemming from a misdemeanor case in Cleveland Municipal Court.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

It comes the same day a 47-year-old woman who was being held in the jail died.

According to the sheriff's department, the woman was found in distress inside her cell early Tuesday.

The woman was taken to the hospital but died.

Court records show she was booked into jail on Oct. 31 and was facing a series of drug charges.

Her cause of death has not been determined.

