Cuyahoga County jailer faces federal drug charges

Investigators say officer got paid to smuggle drugs into jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County corrections officer arrested last year, accused of taking money to smuggle drugs into the county jail, now faces federal charges.

Quiana Thompson was arrested by county deputies last April after investigators say detectives watched Thompson pick up an envelope of suspected methamphetamine from a Cleveland woman.

Investigators said Thompson admitted the drugs were to be smuggled to the woman's son, a jail inmate.

Deputies said they learned Thompson was getting paid to smuggle drugs behind bars through recorded jailhouse phone calls.

The 32-year-old was placed on administrative leave after her arrest.

In a statement this afternoon, a Cuyahoga County spokesperson said Thompson is now on unpaid leave.

Court records show Thompson faces a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

At a court hearing on Tuesday, a judge placed Thompson on house arrest.

