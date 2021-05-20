Euclid police officer accused of bribing, intimidating 13-year-old victim into recanting sexual assault allegation

CLEVELAND — A Euclid police officer who was indicted on multiple sex crime charges earlier this year has been indicted again, this time for allegedly trying to intimidate the 13-year-old victim into recanting the allegations, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

RELATED: Euclid police officer indicted on multiple felonies including attempted rape of 13-year-old girl

The officer, Donald Ivory, 48, is now facing charges of bribery, intimidation of a crime victim and obstructing justice.

Authorities say Ivory "bought the victim a cellphone and offered her money in exchange for her to tell police that her prior statement was a lie."

Ivory's co-defendant, Brittani Lumpkins, 27, is also charged with bribery, intimidation of a crime victim and obstructing justice.

The prosecutor's office states Ivory and Lumpkins "bribed and intimidated the victim to recant the previous statement she provided to police in the sexual assault case that Ivory was already under indictment for."

Ivory is accused of allegedly assaulting the teen in his Euclid residence between Aug. 15 and Aug. 31, 2020.

The teen reported the incident in November 2020.

In March 2021, Ivory was indicted one count of attempted rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of intimidation of a victim.

During the investigation, Ivory was placed on paid administrative leave, but then moved to unpaid administrative leave after the original indictment.

This isn't the first time Ivory has ended up on the wrong side of the law.

According to records obtained by 5 On Your Side Investigators, Ivory was fired on July 17, 2018 after he was charged with assault, aggravated menacing and domestic violence in Euclid Municipal Court. Ivory eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and sentenced to domestic violence counseling, community control and monitoring.

Ivory got his job back after he filed an appeal and an arbitrator ruled he could return to work.

RELATED: Euclid police officer fired over domestic violence charges can return to work, arbitrator rules

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.