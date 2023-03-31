Euclid Police officer Michael Amiott given suspended sentence, 1 year probation for charges from traffic stop

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police officer Michael Amiott was given a 90-day suspended sentence months after being found guilty of misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with civil rights stemming from a 2017 traffic stop during which Amiott was caught in a viral video repeatedly punching Richard Hubbard.

The judge sentenced Amiott to 90 days, but suspended the sentence, so Amiott will serve no jail time. He was also given a $1,000 fine and one year of non-reporting community control.

During his victim impact statement, Hubbard asked for Amiott to receive the maximum sentence, saying he has suffered anxiety and trauma from the 2017 incident, and that he hopes to be able to move on.

Amiott addressed the court and highlighted the work he has done since 2017 to improve Euclid Police training, including personally building a new training center at the department. He did not apologize to Hubbard or address him during his remarks.

While handing down the sentence, the judge noted that Amiott did not address Hubbard and asked him to do so to help Hubbard move past the incident. Court was adjourned before that happened.

A Euclid jury found Amiott guilty of assault and interfering with civil rights in July of 2022 after a weeklong trial in Euclid Municipal Court. He was found not guilty of a second count of assault.

Hubbard and his girlfriend Yolimar Tirado also sued the city after Amiott's beating. They settled for $450,000.

