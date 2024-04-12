Watch Now
Former East Cleveland Police sergeant charged in connection with deadly crash

Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 12, 2024
EUCLID, Ohio — A former East Cleveland Police sergeant faces new legal trouble after prosecutors said Larry McDonald failed to tell other officers he was chasing a car that crashed, killing a 20-year-old man.

Terron Brown died in March 2022 after security video showed the car he was driving plow into a used car lot and bus stop near Euclid Avenue and Chardon Road in Euclid.

Prosecutors said McDonald did not tell the Euclid Police Department he was pursuing the car at the time of the crash.

McDonald was indicted on charges of tampering with records, telecommunications fraud, two counts of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty in connection with the crash.

He resigned from the East Cleveland Police Department last year after investigators said he failed to report another pursuit that ended in a crash in March 2023.

McDonald pleaded not guilty to charges connected to that chase and crash and is awaiting trial.

