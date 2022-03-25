Medical examiner responds to crash on Euclid Avenue and Chardon Road in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to a car crash in Euclid early Friday. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near Euclid Avenue and Chardon Road.

The car crashed into eight parked cars in the JD Byrider Dealership. It also destroyed an RTA bus stop located in front of "That Breakfast Place."

Nadeen Abusada | News 5 Cleveland. The aftermath of the RTA bus stop on Euclid Avenue.

The car eventually came to a stop in the middle of Euclid Avenue.

Nadeen Abusada | News 5 Cleveland. Remnants of a car after it crashed into several parked cars of a dealership and a RTA bus stop on Euclid Avenue

East Cleveland police along with Euclid police officers responded to the scene to investigate.

The area was closed but has since reopened to traffic.

