Glass company breaks promises, customers say; owner apologizes

CLEVELAND — Some customers of a local glass company told News 5 Investigators that the business broke its promises. The complaints surround Glass Doctor located in Cleveland.

“It never crossed my mind that I wouldn’t get what I paid for,” at least, at first, said Brittany Tucker from Cleveland. She ordered glass shower doors nearly a year ago from Glass Doctor on Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland, but then they never came.

“And you’d call and you get a voicemail. And you leave a voicemail. And you don’t get a call,” said Tucker.

She put more than $1,800 down on the project.

“I was really upset because how does this happen?” she said.

Darrell Forbus from Elyria ordered replacement glass from Glass Doctor more than a year ago.

“We were going to replace this glass on this side of the door — as you can see, there’s condensation on the inside,” he said while showing us the sliding glass door in his home. “I waited two weeks, no call. I waited three weeks, no call. I waited four weeks,” said Forbus.

When the glass finally did arrive, he said Glass Doctor had bad news.

“(The employee) comes back and says it’s the wrong-sized glass,” Forbes told us.

He also said that was the last time he saw Glass Doctor. He paid a $400 deposit on the order. “And I said, ‘Well, just give me my money back. Give me a refund,’” Forbus said.

“And they said?” we asked.

“‘No…deposits are non-refundable,’” said Forbus.

Sue McConnell from the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland pointed out complaints it has received.

“We hate to see that happen to consumers,” she told us.

People wrote:

“(Glass Doctor) never did the work.”

“…we are almost 4 months past and we still get no communication.”

And “…to date nothing has been done” in their BBB complaints.

There’s now a BBB alert on the business. Another reason for that is Glass Doctor using a “BBB Accredited” logo on its site.

“They are not BBB Accredited. In fact, they have an F-rating with us which makes them far from being eligible,” said McConnell.

We called the owner, Matt Kelly, who did not want to go on camera, but did tell us on the phone that they had operational issues, grew too quickly, and didn’t have enough people. He apologized for the problems, blamed himself, but said things have recently turned around for the company.

After our phone calls and messages to Kelly, both Forbus and Tucker got text messages from Kelly trying to resolve their issues. Kelly told us refunds to customers are now his responsibility and he will take care of them.

“If you’re offering a service, if people are paying for a service, people should get that service,” said Tucker. Both she and Forbus said they haven’t seen their money yet from Glass Doctor.

Kelly told us he will address the BBB logo issue after he is done taking care of customer complaints.

