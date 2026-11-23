BARBERTON, Ohio — We’ve heard from dozens of you who said you’ve had money stolen from your bank accounts through unauthorized charges, money transfers, imposter schemes and more.

We’re following through on your concerns about fraud continuing to happen, including from people who’ve said they are repeat victims.

WATCH:

Huntington customers say account hit multiple times with fraud; bank responds

WHAT HAPPENED TO ROSS

“My accounts had been hit. Somehow they accessed all of my information,” said Ross Carr from Barberton.

He told us it all started about 7 months ago when his accounts, both personal and his business, Heavy Equipment and Truck Repair, were targeted out of nowhere.

He said fraudulent charges and money transfers on his Huntington Bank account eventually totaled about $20,000. Plus, someone changed everything inside his account.

“It wasn’t even in my name anymore,” said Carr. “It was a completely different name. It was a completely different address.”

He said he had to open fresh accounts, but soon after, criminals hit him again, changing the info on the brand-new accounts. He went back to his bank branch.

“I told (the bank employee), I said it’s one thing if it happens once. I said, but now we’re six months later, and the same thing happened again,” said Carr. “And that’s after I got a new computer and a new phone and a new router, new emails.”

FRAUD VICTIM & THE FAKE CHECK

Carr saw our series of reports about Huntington customers having fraud issues with people like Diana Hannan. She told us fraud happened to her again.

After the initial criminals fooled Hannan into taking more than $6,000 out of her account, she said she opened a new account. However, she told us in mid-October a fake check full of errors passed through, and money was taken out.

“I’m a nervous wreck about it,” said Hannan. “I look at my bank account 5 times a day to make sure somebody didn’t take something.”

CUSTOMER: "NIGHTMARE" SITUATION

Huntington customer Heather Rose from Kentucky didn’t want to go on camera but said she was hit multiple times, back-to-back. She called it a “nightmare” and said that they “should have done more to protect us….”

HUNTINGTON'S WRITTEN RESPONSE

Huntington would not commit to an interview but sent us a statement saying in part: “…we understand how disruptive (fraud) can be…..” The Huntington team “…works to protect (customers) from further loss and tries to recover any lost funds…Once money is sent, criminals can move it quickly, which makes recovery harder.” (see full statement below)

WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

“It is a nationwide problem,” said Jason Zirkle, Training Director at the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He said you should watch out for unsolicited calls, texts and emails. “99% of the time, the bank is not going to reach out to you directly, like first,” said Zirkle.

He said if you are contacted, don’t act right away. “Look, I just need to verify who you are, and that’s often the best advice I give,” he told us.

He also suggested you monitor your accounts, which lots of people don’t do. “They’re not looking at their bank account on a regular basis,” Zirkle said.

He also said setting up multi-factor authentication and fraud alerts can help protect your accounts.

The American Bankers Association said you can find more information at BanksNeverAskThat.com and PracticeSafeChecks.com.

CUSTOMERS GOT MONEY, NOT TIME BACK

In the end, all three Huntington customers told us they got their money back, but they didn’t get back the time it took to open new accounts, set up automatic payments again, and make sure their various bills were paid.

As for Carr, it’s hard to believe, but he told us he was hit once again.

“They allowed somebody to call in, verify themselves, and next-day air a credit card to Indiana and start using the credit card in person to make purchases,” said Carr.

So, as he was rolling around working hard on his clients’ trucks, he said someone was rolling around in his new Huntington account taking his money a third time.

A letter from Huntington stated he was responsible for the charges, but Carr told us the bank eventually reimbursed him.

“How do I know this isn’t going to happen again?” he questioned. “How do I know that my investment is going to be safe and that nobody’s going to be able to access my information again?”

HUNTINGTON BANK STATEMENT: