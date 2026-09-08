'I think it's criminal!': Son asks for help when mom's expensive jewelry goes missing after hospital visit

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A son is wondering what happened to his mom’s expensive rings. She went to a local medical facility for care, then left without her meaningful jewelry. So, he contacted the News 5 Investigators for help.

“I think it’s criminal what they’ve done to my parent,” said Eugene Blalock, Jr. He told us his mother, Gertrude Blalock, 89, was taken to Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights on May 29.

Both Eugene and his father said she went there wearing rings with a 2026 appraisal value of about $15,000.

BEEN THERE BEFORE WITH NO ISSUES

He said she’s been to that hospital before without experiencing problems.

“My mother went to Marymount a week prior to this, and she came home with all of her belongings,” said Blalock, Jr.

This time, they weren’t so lucky. “The jewelry has been in my family for quite some time and to see that jewelry was missing was alarming to me,” said Blalock, Jr.

He told us he’s tried to contact the hospital’s ombudsman but said he’s gotten very little information so far. “When you’re having these issues and these problems and find out that there’s a lack of communication,” Blalock, Jr. said.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WITH PERSONAL ITEMS

The issue of missing patient items has been a real problem for hospitals nationwide.

“We’re plagued with this,” said Kelly Holland, who works with The Beryl Institute, which focuses on patient advocacy and experiences.

She said if you can, avoid bringing personal belongings. “We really like to encourage people, before you come to a hospital, think about what you’re bringing,” Holland told us.

When you can’t avoid it, like in emergency situations, she said you can ask for items to be placed in a hospital safe.

She also said electronic devices can be a problem.

“Your cellphones, mark them with your name on them,” said Holland. “Sometimes those are really hard and most hospitals will not replace those.”

If you have to stay at a hospital and a family member brings you something, they should alert hospital workers.

“Loved ones bring items in after a patient has been admitted and sometimes staff may not know that it’s been brought in. So, it doesn’t make it on the patient’s belonging sheet. If we don’t know what’s there, we can’t document,” said Holland.

We reached out, and Cleveland Clinic said it’s “actively investigating” Gertrude’s missing jewelry, but her loved ones also wanted to put a spotlight on the rings to see if local pawn shops, online buyers, or you can help.

“For me, being able to get this information out there to have pictures of my mother’s rings to say that hey, if somebody tried to pawn this off,” said Blalock, Jr. “Somebody that may work at, you know, the Clinic might (know something)…I don’t know, but it’s missing.”