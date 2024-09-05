'It's heartbreaking': More problems at King David Nursing & Rehab, senator asks if police should step in

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — For months, News 5 Investigators have been reportingon quality of care issues at the King David Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beachwood. Now, this Follow-Through report has new problems, a new eye-opening video, inspection reports, and a state senator who said enough is enough.

Judy Dratler enjoyed bringing people together. “Always wanting to entertain. She always had people at the house,” said Erin Rosado from Florida, who is Dratler’s granddaughter and someone who’s fighting for Dratler’s proper care. She’s been so concerned that she put a camera in Dratler’s room as allowed by Ohio law.

VIDEO INSIDE RESIDENT'S ROOM SHOWS PROBLEMS

“Who is this?” Dratler can be seen and heard in one clip Rosado shared with us. She said it’s from this year in her King David (formerly Menorah Park) room when she confronted a random man who appeared to be a resident and came into her room.

“Put it back,” Dratler yells.

After the man moved towards her bed, she had to chase him out. “Don’t go there. Get out of here,” she screamed.

“She’s a human being and she deserves to be treated such as that,” said Rosado during our interview.

She also shared with us other videos of residents coming into Dratler’s room when Dratler wasn’t there, an employee with his feet on her bed while giving her medication, and other workers on their phones while on duty. “In the dining hall, they’re sitting on chairs on their phones. They’re sitting in the office on their phones,” said Rosado.

MORE INSPECTIONS SHOW MORE DEFICIENCIES

That is also an overall issue cited in an Ohio Department of Health inspection in June stating, “the facility…failed to ensure staff were not taking personal phone calls while a resident was waiting for assistance.”

“That’s not what they’re there for,” said Rosado. “Shut your phone off.”

The inspection also showed King David “failed to ensure resident’s incontinence care was completed in a timely manner, placed soiled linen and incontinence briefs on the floor….” And it “failed to ensure (a resident’s) mechanical lift sling was properly examined… resulting in the sling strap breaking and (the) resident falling to the floor… also failed to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.”

“There doesn’t appear to be any positive movement, which is very disappointing,” said Ohio Senator Kent Smith, who represents the Beachwood area. Since speaking out publicly about King David concerns, he told us his office has heard more complaints about the new ownership and patient care. “I’ve got my most senior staff person on this,” said Smith. “He’s described it as it seems to be a bit of a Whack-A-Mole which is complaints emerge, they get investigated, there’s a plan of action put to correct it and then new complaints emerge.”

SENATOR: 'BUSINESS PROFITEERING ON THE BACKS OF ELDERY'

Senator Smith said the problems pointed out in several inspection reports this year are disturbing. “Is this just an out-of-state business profiteering on the backs of elderly patients and their family members? And I think the answer is yes. I think it’s crystal clear at this point,” Smith told us.

He said the state needs to do more. “Either the Department of Health needs a better enforcement mechanism or perhaps state of Ohio law enforcement mechanisms need to get involved and we’re exploring those options,” said Smith.

PROBLEMS WITH STATE LONG-TERM GUIDE NOW FIXED

News 5 Investigators also found that the Ohio Department of Aging’s Consumer Guide to long-term nursing homes wasn’t helping potential patients as it inaccurately reported that no deficiencies had been found at King David all this year. But we have certainly reported in past months about numerous problematic inspections at King David.

After we informed the Department of Aging of the errors, it fixed what it called a “technical issue” and thanked us for pointing out the problems.

In the meantime, Rosado said her grandmother is sleeping in the dining hall now. Rosado was in tears, worried not only about her grandmother but also for others who have loved ones at King David. “These people can’t take care of themselves,” said Rosado. “These people can’t speak for themselves. It’s heartbreaking.”

We wanted to ask King David management and owners about Rosado’s other concerns, including financial issues, employee qualifications, and more, but, once again, they completely ignored our attempts to comment. Senator Smith said King David isn’t talking to him either, ignoring his first letter, so he’s sending another. He said he’s also in contact with ODH for the next options to protect seniors.

