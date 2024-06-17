More people step forward about bad experiences at old Menorah Park, now King David nursing complex

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A News 5 Investigation into a well-known nursing home complex exposed problems patients and workers said they’re having with care at the facility. Now, we are following through with even more people stepping forward with their experiences, including discharge notices and a state senator who said he’s digging for answers.

“My mom was not being cared for the way she should have been,” said Marlene Seifert from Willowick.

Her 85-year-old mother was trying to get rehab services last month at the old Menorah Park, now King David Healthcare Center in Beachwood.

SAME KIND OF PROBLEMS

In our initial report, Dr. Nate Berger told us when he hit his call button for help while at King David, it took an hour for someone to come.

Marlene said that happened to her mom, too.

“So, I went out (to get a staff member to help), and said she really needs to go to the bathroom,” said Marlene.

“And we can’t do it,” said her husband, Mike.

“We can’t lift her out of bed. She couldn’t walk,” added Marlene.

During her 3-week stay, Marlene said one time her mom needed something to drink but said she waited and waited.

“She would be in tears crying,” Marlene told us.

“Just wanting some water? we asked.

“Yeah,” she responded.

Marlene has since written a letter outlining the issues. She said her mom had problems with getting the right food because she has diabetes, problems with getting even basics like a toothbrush or washcloth, and more. She’s now planning to send the letter to the Ohio Department of Health, the governor, and anyone who will listen.

SAW OUR STORY, REACHED OUT TO NEWS 5

She noticed News 5 Investigators had listened to others at King David. They saw our investigation.

“We were in my mom’s room the day. Channel 5 came on and the story came on,” said Marlene. “And I’m like Oh, my gosh!”

Marlene’s mom left King David and is now in a new place.

“What is the care like now compared to what it was at King David?” we asked.

“Oh, it’s 100% better. 100%,” said Marlene.

“Definitely,” said Mike.

Meanwhile, those still living inside King David told us they continue to have problems even getting notices that could affect where they live.

“My mom, understandably, is very nervous. She’s like where am I going to go?” said Dina Galimidi Glenney.

She told us her 67-year-old mom is at the Stone Gardens section of King David, and she, too, has call button problems.

“And nobody comes or it takes an hour for somebody to come which…that’s not okay,” said Galimidi Glenney.

She told us there are problems with food since new ownership took over.

“There’s been many times when they haven’t even brought breakfast to her room, even happened twice in the past week,” said Galimidi Glenney.

DISCHARGE NOTICE GIVEN; FAMILY NOT SURE WHY

And now problems with a discharge notice she said was pinned to her mother’s door. The reason? Lack of payment, the form stated.

“Have you missed any payments?” we asked.

“None. I have every single payment,” replied Galimidi Glenney.

She admits there have been a couple of late payments but nothing longer than a few days. She said she’s fighting to get answers.

“And I hope that (King David) will resolve the situation,” she told us.

STATE SENATOR LOOKING INTO COMPLEX

“I’m concerned,” said Ohio State Senator Kent Smith, who represents the Beachwood area. He told us after sending his first letter of concern to King David that we reported he’s had no official response from the company.

He’s found the same 35-page Ohio Department of Health inspection record that we reported on in May about King David. He said he’s getting clarifications on the results of violations found before taking his next steps.

He told us the former Menorah Park had been a pillar of care in the community. “Now (it’s) having its reputation scarred, and the result is the residents there are not getting good service, and families are having to make tough decisions,” said Smith.

“This is just not the way to do things,” said Galimidi Glenney. “You don’t take people’s money and screw them over.”

Marlene said she stepped forward to warn others about her experiences and had advice for those running King David.

“Do the job that’s supposed to be done and take care of them like humans. And so nobody has to go through this again,” she said.

And these folks aren’t the only ones stepping forward. We’ve heard from even more people, so stay tuned for more follow-throughs as we search for answers as well.

KING DAVID MANAGEMENT REMAINS SILENT

We have reached out to King David management several times, and it has ignored our every request. The mayor of Beachwood emailed us saying he had gone through the nursing home complex. He also said the city of Beachwood “does not hold authority over the operations…”

Here’s the mayor’s recent email after we asked if the owners and/or management of King David had planned to make an appearance at a recent city council meeting:

“Thank you for reaching out. First and foremost, it is essential to note that the City of Beachwood does not hold authority over the operations or oversight of this facility or the management of their employees – that jurisdiction falls under the state.

Yes, we did tour King David recently and had a positive interaction with management and as far as I know they are not planning to attend this evening’s Council Meeting.

Thank you.”