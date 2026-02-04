Mayor Justin Bibb's campaign donated $100,000 to group pushing Cleveland schools consolidation

CLEVELAND — A campaign finance report shows Mayor Justin Bibb's campaign helped pay for a TV ad advocating for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District's (CMSD) consolidation plan.

Records show Bibb's campaign gave $100,000 to It's the Right Thing to Do, which paid for the ad.

The ad features Bibb describing why the district needs to close and merge schools.

Prior to the filing of the campaign finance report, the source of the ad's funding was a mystery.

It's the Right Thing to Do is registered as a 501(c)(4), which means it doesn't have to publicly disclose its donors.

When we asked who paid for the commercial last December, neither the mayor nor the school district provided a direct answer.

The total cost of the ad and whether anyone else helped pay for it is still a mystery.

Cleveland Teachers Union President Shari Obrenski said Bibb has made CMSD's success a priority, but said Bibb should have been more transparent about the ad.

"Whether you're talking about a political campaign, whether you're talking about an institution or organization, being upfront and straightforward and honest with people is always the best policy," she said.

CMSD is currently moving forward with its consolidation plan, which is known as Building Brighter Futures.

The Board of Education approved the plan last year. It includes closing 18 buildings and merging 29 schools. The school district said the plan is expected to save $30 million.

