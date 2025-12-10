CMSD board approves restructuring plan for 2026-2027 school year

The Cleveland Metropolitan School Board of Education voted to approve the large-scale plan that will restructure the school system for the next academic year.

At a meeting Tuesday evening, the board decided to move forward with district CEO Dr. Warren Morgan's recommendations to address a budget deficit by 2028.

"This absolutely cannot be a rubber-stamp moment. Your red pen needs to be a red Sharpie. It is your responsibility to take all that you’ve heard and do what’s right for our kids, our schools, our community," Cleveland Teachers Union President Shari Obrenski said.

In November, Morgan proposed that 29 fewer schools operate during the 2026-2027 school year, resulting in 39 total mergers and moves. He also said that 18 CMSD-owned buildings and five leased spaces will not operate as schools next academic year.

Morgan also said in November that he is looking at operating 59 schools for the 2026-2027 school year, meaning there will be 45 Pre-K-8 schools rather than the current 61, and the number of high schools will drop from 27 to 14.

"This is a moment that demands action," Warren said. "Us doing nothing does not change our financials."

However, in Tuesday's meeting, he presented a revised proposal, stating that 98% of the district's elementary schools will have Pre-K.

Whitney Young Elementary School will now offer Pre-K, and Campus International will be the only elementary school without one.

Additionally, Morgan proposed changing one of the mergers. Dike School of the Arts will merge with the Mound building and be named Mound School of the Arts.

Morgan's original recommendation was to move Dike School of the Arts to the Mound building and be named Dike School of the Arts, while the Mound building was to move to Albert Bushnell Hart.

Other changes to his proposal included pushing back start dates for both staff and students. While staff started their year on Aug. 12 this year, their start date will be pushed to Aug. 17 for the 2026-2027 school year. Students started on Aug. 18 this year and will start on Aug. 24 next school year.

These calendar changes prompt other dates to be pushed back for the next school year as well, such as semester-end dates, spring break and parent-teacher conferences.

Some name changes came about on Tuesday as well.

Mary B. Martin School will become the Warner Girls' Leadership Academy, and Mary McLeod Bethune PreK-8 will become the Douglas MacArthur Girls' Leadership Academy.

These mergers are a result of the board's Building Brighter Futures initiative, which relates to the district’s plan to cut costs to avoid running out of money by 2028.

The district is looking to save $150 million over the next three years, and said downsizing could save about $30 million a year.

One parent told the board on Tuesday, "Our children’s future depends on more than efficiency. They depend on equity, dignity and your unwavering commitment to meet their needs, not your metrics. It is clear that CMSD is being run like a business."

CMSD plans to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to further discuss Building Brighter Futures.