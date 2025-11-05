6:30 PM: CMSD school board to discuss recommended closures, consolidations

Wednesday night, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education is expected to discuss which schools are recommended for closure and consolidation.

Watch the meeting at 6:30 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

These closures are a result of the board's Building Brighter Futures initiative, which relates to the district’s plan to cut costs to avoid running out of money by 2028.

The district is looking to save $150 million over the next three years, and said downsizing could save about $30 million a year.

Cleveland school closure, consolidation recommendations expected to be presented Wednesday night

RELATED: Cleveland school closure, consolidation recommendations expected to be presented Wednesday night

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District's student population has dropped by half over the past 20 years, and the district said it has too many buildings for its current enrollment.

It is expected that dozens of schools within the district could be impacted, with residents, councilmembers and teachers thinking those schools will be mainly on the East Side.

This story will be updated once the list of impacted schools is announced.