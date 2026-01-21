Nearly all residents out of problematic nursing home after OH Attorney General asked for shutdown

CANTON, Ohio — A problematic nursing home in Canton that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said put residents in danger will have all patients out by this weekend. That detail was revealed during a hearing in Stark County today concerning the House of Loreto.

The total number of residents was 29 by early January, and now all but 4 of them are out of the nursing home.

'EGREGIOUS' VIOLATIONS, 'LACKED STAFFING, OVERSIGHT'

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) called the violations of care at the House of Loreto “egregious” and the home “lacked proper staffing and oversight.”

ODH said it has had a transition team there in Canton since Jan. 13.

“In order to ensure the patients that remain there are getting appropriate care and to assure that all of the patients get transferred safely to other facilities,” said Ohio Director of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “The last thing we want to do is move someone precipitously because we know that can actually cause more harm than good.”

ODH said it’s been working with residents’ families, the Department of Aging, the surrounding nursing homes that are taking in the residents and the owners of the House of Loreto.

WE ATTEMPTED TO GET THE NURSING HOME'S COMMENTS

News 5 Investigators tried once again to get the nursing home’s side of the story, but were told over and over it has no comment.

The shutdown all started a little more than a week ago. Yost filed an injunction wanting to shut down the home. It was granted by Magistrate Kristen Moore this morning.

It’s based on a Jan. 2 ODH inspection report that said a dozen patients were in “real and present danger” because of several factors like wound care, fall management and prevention, medication administration and more that resulted in actual harm to residents. “(The) Ohio Department of Health is going to remain onsite, on the ground until each and every one of those patients is safely moved,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

We asked for an on-camera interview with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost or his office, but were referred to the ODH.

Keep your nursing home tips coming to the News 5 Investigators either through our email: InvestigatorTips@WEWS.com or our Tip Line: 216-431-HELP (4357).

