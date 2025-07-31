New info on cruise ship vacation that left local man alone, confused, fighting for answers

His heartbreaking story has now been seen more than two million times after our first story aired.

A North Olmsted man lost his wife in January during a cruise ship vacation:

We are following through with new details on the case and how you can find valuable safety information before stepping onto a cruise ship.

“What happened? I need to know what happened. How she lost her life?” asked Mohammad Hamza, who still has questions about the death of his wife Julia. “She was fighting for her life. She was fighting. She was trying to remove the tube. We had to hold her down."

HUSBAND: WHY ALL THE DELAYS?

Julia’s health problems started with a heart attack on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was docked at the time, but Hamza said somehow she still wasn’t transported for 9-10 hours.

He told us she then died on a transport boat that was taking her to a plane.

“There should be a jet on call, a helicopter on call,” he told us.

Plus, Hamza said he was asked to pay $15,000 in cash to get her some help.

“Why you asking me for $15,000 in cash?” he told us.

A REFUND, A PHONE CALL, A LOT OF QUESTIONS

Hamza said the transport company refunded him $10,000 so far, and he’s waiting to hear about the other $5,000.

He also mentioned receiving a recent phone call.

“When I asked the chief doctor, he called me and said I’m here to answer your questions,” said Hamza. “Why that (transport) took that long?...Nobody could answer this question.”

He has been asking questions. We, too, reached out to the transport company and others who may have been involved that day, but we’ve received no response.

Hamza said he’s grateful for the support since the story aired and for all the people hearing his message of being prepared for a cruise.

“If I can save somebody, if I can help one person, that’s great,” he told us.

OHIO PARENTS WHO FOUGHT FOR CHANGE

Sue and Ron DiPiero from Canfield, Ohio, have been trying to help people, too, since their son Daniel was invited by friends to a cruise.

“It was his first real vacation,” said Sue.

“He was asked to go because somebody else backed out. They had an extra ticket,” said Ron.

In 2006, Daniel left his group while on the ship. He was by himself and felt sick. Sue said there’s video of him as he raced to the railing to throw up. When he did, he went overboard, never to be seen again.

“I go to sleep every night and I wake up with bad dreams,” said Ron. “And I’m being very honest with you. He’s yelling for me for help.”

In 2008, Sue testified in Washington D.C., requesting more safety on cruise ships.

Sue talked with U.S. lawmakers.

“I went on to what they need to do, what they should do, what they can do,” explained Sue.

LAW ADDRESSES SOME CRUISE CONCERNS

The DiPieros and other families who lost loved ones were instrumental in getting the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act passed in 2010.

Jamie Barnett battled for the law as well. She’s the President of the International Cruise Victims Association.

After their efforts, the 2010 law mandates rails have to be at least 42 inches above the deck, and there’s now required reporting of serious crimes on cruise ships; things like significant assaults, sex crimes, and major thefts.

We found the crime reports on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s site.

“The only reason you’re able to see those statistics for Americans is because of our law,” said Barnett.

SENATOR: MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE

Since 2010, Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut has introduced another bill called the Cruise Passenger Protection Act.

The bill calls for “expanded crime reporting and prevention…” according to a recent news release.

“If you’re in a bar and you have to go to the bathroom, have your boyfriend or whatever, walk you to the door and stand there until you come out,” said Sue. “You know, if you need to come back to the cabin, have someone go back with you. Don’t ever be alone.”

The bill also promotes “higher standards for medical care….”

“You can’t just rest on your laurels,” said Barnett. “You got to stay involved and make sure that all the regulations are being met.”

A HUSBAND ALONE AND WANTING ANSWERS

It’s something Hamza said he wants as well. The CDC reports 80% of on-board deaths come from heart problems.

The kind of problems like what Hamza had to watch Julia endure.

“I had to whisper in her ear…please stay still. They treating you,” said Hamza. “I’m here. I’m next to you. Don’t leave me.”

Hamza is still looking for an attorney to help take on his concerns.

Royal Caribbean told us the medical team responded quickly to Julia and continuously to stabilize her.

Blumenthal’s office told us he’s gearing up to reintroduce the Cruise Passenger Protection Act during this session of Congress.

