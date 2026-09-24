New motion alleges hazing, cover-up in Cleveland fire cadet's death

CLEVELAND — A new court filing alleges Cleveland fire cadet Symeon Williams was hazed the day he died and that the City of Cleveland withheld records and other information related to his death.

The filing asks a judge to pause key deadlines in his family's wrongful death lawsuit so they can obtain records that could identify additional claims and defendants.

Williams died in May 2025 during physical training at the Cleveland Fire Training Academy. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner attributed his death to a congenital heart abnormality and coronary artery disease.

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In a wrongful death lawsuit filed in May, the family alleged hazing and conditions at the academy contributed to his death.

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Wrongful death lawsuit alleges racially motivated hazing to blame for Cleveland fire cadet's death

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"Not only was he killed by the City of Cleveland, but they're covering it up," Keith Hansbrough, who represents Williams' family, said.

The motion, which he filed Tuesday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, alleges Williams was "forced to do four rounds of physical training on the day he died in dangerously hot weather to haze him while his fellow cadets were not subjected to the same."

The motion also claims that hazing was "prevalent and common" at the Cleveland Fire Training Academy and that minority cadets were hazed far more than white cadets.

"It's meant to punish them, to initiate them, or to make them quit," Hansbrough said.

Hansbrough alleged Cleveland withheld public records that could help explain Williams' death, including witness statements.

Hansbrough said a city attorney later informed him that witness statements and investigative materials exist that were not previously provided to him, although the city previously stated there was a "full release" of the records.

Hansbrough said the city is trying to run out the statute of limitations before he can learn who else may have played a role in Williams' death and add them as defendants.

The wrongful death claim currently names the City of Cleveland and Fire Training Officer Vincent Russo for Williams' death.

"We just want publicly available information, and they're continuing throwing up roadblocks and refusing to give it to Symeon's family," he said.

Cleveland's response

The City of Cleveland declined News 5's request for an on-camera interview about the records and allegations in the motion.

Instead, a spokesperson sent us the following statement: