No criminal charges for child sex offender who owned indoor playground

CLEVELAND — A child sex offender who owned an indoor playground in Painesville will not face criminal charges related to his involvement in the business as a result of legal loopholes that allow even the most dangerous offenders around kids.

He's a child sex offender. He also owns an indoor playground for kids.

RELATED: He's a child sex offender. He also owns an indoor playground for kids

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said its investigation found Anthony Tartt did not break any state laws or violate the conditions of his probation, despite pictures and witnesses who said Tartt occasionally spent time at the business and participated in some activities.

Broken trust

"Our system has failed us," Painesville resident Sara Blair said. "How are we supposed to protect kids if you're allowing predators to be able to own businesses that have anything to do with kids?"

Blair said she worked at Tartt's business, Playtime at Adventure Acres, before it closed this spring.

She said Tartt was not at the business on a daily basis, but would stop in for coffee or to perform building maintenance.

She said Tartt also attended events at the indoor playground, including a father-daughter dance in February.

Blair showed us photos of the dance, which show Tartt dancing near a handful of little girls, including Blair's young daughter.

"He looks over the moon, excited, and just ecstatic [in the photos]," Blair said. "It just... makes me sick."

"I felt like I failed her as a mother because I allowed her to be around somebody she shouldn't have been around," she said. "It's really eating me up."

Playtime at Adventure Acres

Ohio business records show Tartt formed Playtime Party and Productivity, LLC last fall.

The filing lists the company's address as 176 Chestnut St. in Painesville, which is the address of Playtime at Adventure Acres.

The landlord said Tartt and his partners signed a lease for the Chestnut Street property in January.

News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson talked to Tartt before his probation hearing in May.

When she asked Tartt why he created a child-centered business, he said, "I build businesses for a living."

State records show Tartt is the "organizer or incorporator" of five businesses, including Playtime Party and Productivity, LLC.

He said he did not work at the businesses.

Blaze Performance Center

Ohio business records also show Tartt was involved in another business that caters to children.

Tartt is listed as the statutory agent and designated successor member for Blaze Performance Center, located at 1335 Mentor Ave., Painesville.

The center offered classes in cheer, dance and gymnastics to children and teenagers, including Blair's daughter.

The center's owner said Tartt never worked at the club or had access to the young athletes.

However, posters on a local Facebook page allege Tartt was present at both businesses.

"Busted: Lake County, Ohio," which alerts the public about crime in Lake County, said it received messages about Tartt spending time at Blaze Performance Center — and at Playtime at Adventure Acres.

Ohio sex offender laws

News 5 Investigators first told you about Tartt in May after we found he is allowed to own child-centered businesses.

"This can be done," Ian Friedman, a Cleveland criminal defense attorney, said. "It certainly can be set up to be compliant with the law in its current form."

We also found that state law does not prohibit child sex offenders from spending time at private businesses that cater to children or public places where kids play.

"General public activities aren't on that list," Caitlyn Benzo, Attorney, Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, said.

"Going to a concert, going to a public park, going to an ice cream shop, going to all the different things, the private entities that there may be children present at... they're under no kind of licensing restriction or residency restriction," she said.

Benzo said all child sex offenders are banned from living within 1000 feet of schools, child care centers, pre-schools, foster homes, child crisis facilities, and similar entities.

In terms of employment, she said licensing restrictions or administrative guidelines prohibit child sex offenders from being employed in certain positions, including working as teachers, medical professionals, and correctional officers.

Benzo said local governments can also fill in the gaps in state law.

Cuyahoga County adopted new sex offender rules last November, which ban child sex offenders from visiting places where children congregate, including playgrounds, swimming pools, amusement parks, and campgrounds.

However, Tartt was not provided with a copy of the rules until his probation hearing last month.

By the time he signed a copy of the rules, the Facebook page "Busted: Lake County, Ohio" had already exposed Tartt as a sex offender, and Playtime at Adventure Acres was closed.

Criminal case

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office charged Tartt with a 15-count indictment in 2021.

The indictment alleged he had sexual contact with two girls, one who was under 13 years old and another who was under 10 years old.

Tartt pleaded guilty to four of the charges, including attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, and dissemination of matter harmful to juveniles in 2023.

He avoided prison time but is required to register as a Tier III sex offender.

Tier III sex offender

Tier III is the most serious classification for registered sex offenders and is reserved for the most violent crimes.

Tier III sex offenders are required to register every 90 days with their local sheriff's office for the rest of their lives.

They are also required to notify the sheriff's department within three days of obtaining new employment.

