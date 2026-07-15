No criminal charges in restraint death of woman in Cuyahoga County custody

CLEVELAND — Three MetroHealth police officers and a Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputy will not face criminal charges in the May 2025 death of a woman in county custody.

Special prosecutor Brian Kraft confirmed to News 5 Investigators that a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict the officers this week on reckless homicide charges in the death of Tasha Grant.

Grant, who was an inmate in the county jail, had been transported to MetroHealth days before her death after complaining of chest pains.

An autopsy found the 39-year-old died as a result of physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure.

In September, her death was ruled a homicide.

Death of woman who died in Cuyahoga County custody ruled homicide

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Body camera video showed that on the day Grant died, she was agitated and had gotten out of her hospital bed.

The recordings showed Grant, a double-leg amputee, threatening to fight officers.

That's when the video showed officers pick Grant up and restrain her against a bed.

In the recordings, Grant told officers 23 times that she could not breathe.

According to the video, she was then given an injection in her arm by a member of the medical staff and handcuffed to her hospital bed.

Grant's autopsy report stated she went into cardiac arrest 13 minutes after she was restrained and died.

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In October, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department announced the investigation into Grant's death would be conducted by the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office requested a special prosecutor to handle the case.

Grant's family has filed a federal lawsuit against the Cuyahoga County sheriff, Cuyahoga County, MetroHealth, the officers involved and others.