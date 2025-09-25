Death of woman who died in Cuyahoga County custody ruled homicide

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 39-year-old woman who died in custody earlier this year a homicide.

However, the medical examiner's office states that doesn't mean she died because of any wrongdoing, and said it will be up to the legal system to determine if anyone acted inappropriately.

The woman, Tasha Grant, was being held in county jail back in May on vandalism and aggravated menacing charges. News 5 Investigators obtained records that show she was taken to MetroHealth Hospital on May 2 for chest pains.

Three days later, on May 5, while still in the hospital, she became agitated and had to be physically restrained, according to the autopsy report released Thursday. Thirteen minutes later, she went into cardiac arrest and died.

Her cause of death was listed as "Physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure," the autopsy report stated; her death was ruled a homicide.

We were told that the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is investigating what happened.

A MetroHealth spokesperson wouldn't comment on the case, citing patient privacy laws.