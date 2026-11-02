Oberlin murder suspect on body camera video: 'I killed them'

OBERLIN, Ohio — A man charged with shooting and killing his parents last week in Oberlin can be heard on police body camera video telling an officer, "I killed them."

That body camera video was released Monday in response to a public records request by News 5 Investigators.

On the recording, 31-year-old Daniel Jones is seen standing on Shipherd Circle last Wednesday with his hands up as police arrive.

A longtime resident said last week that he called police after Jones was seen knocking on doors in the neighborhood, telling people he escaped from a cult and asking for a ride to the library.

The suspect had to be carried into the courtroom:

Oberlin College professor, woman found shot dead; son charged with murders

Investigators were already looking for Jones when that man called 911. They said earlier Wednesday morning, his car was found smoking while parked in an Oberlin College campus parking lot.

Police said inside the car they found a suitcase, Jones's wallet, passport and keys, along with "loose live ammunition rounds in the vehicle."

On the body-camera video, Jones told officers his name was Asia Nguyen-Duy and that he was from Oregon. Court records show he changed his name to Daniel Jones last year.

Jones also told officers that he was "escaping bad people" and that he needed help.

He also told police he was wet because he was "walking through the river."

Jones then told the officer that he had family in Oberlin and that he visited them at an address on South Pleasant Street earlier that day.

"Are they okay?" the officer asked Jones. "I see you've got some scratches on you."

"No sir, they're not okay," said Jones on the recording.

"Okay, why not?" the officer said.

"I killed them," said Jones.

Police then handcuffed Jones and read him his Miranda rights. Jones told police on the video that he did not wish to speak to them at that time.

Officers then went to the Pleasant Street home and said they found Jones's father, Oberlin College Professor Pipo Nguyen-Duy and Jones's stepmother, Tran Thi Phong, dead inside. Police said both victims were shot multiple times.

Jones remains jailed facing murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges.

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During his arraignment last week, the prosecutors said Jones's mother told Oberlin police that her son was psychotic and needed medication.

Court records show Jones was arraigned Monday on a separate felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance.

According to a Lorain County Sheriff's report, Jones is accused of throwing two cups of urine on a correctional officer inside the jail Saturday morning. The report said the urine hit the officer's face, arms and the front part of his uniform.