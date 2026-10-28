Oberlin College professor, woman found shot dead

OBERLIN, Ohio — An Oberlin College professor and a 47-year-old woman were found shot dead in a home on Wednesday, according to Oberlin police.

Around 8:57 a.m., officers responded to the Oberlin College Conservatory lot to assist Oberlin fire crews with a vehicle that was smoking and possibly on fire. Oberlin police said officers then worked to find the owner of the vehicle, who was located in the 200 block of Shipherd Circle around 10:19 a.m. and taken into custody.

Around 10:28 a.m., officers went to 33 South Pleasant Street to check on the welfare of the suspect's family. Here, Officers found two people shot dead, according to Oberlin police. The man, identified by the president of Oberlin College as 64-year-old professor Pipo Nguyen-Duy, was found on the first floor of the home, while the 47-year-old woman was found dead on the second floor.

Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar issued a statement after Nguyen-Duy was found dead. It read, in part:

"This is a deeply challenging moment for our campus. I am writing to share the tragic news of the violent passing of Pipo Nguyen-Duy, a beloved professor of studio art and photography at Oberlin for many years. He was one of two people discovered at the scene," the statement reads.

Ambar said Oberlin police asked the college to issue a shelter-in-place order, which was later lifted after police confirmed there was no danger to the campus or community.

The statement issued by Ambar goes on to detail Nguyen-Duy's career, noting that he has taught at Oberlin since 1998:

"A native of Vietnam, Pipo immigrated to the U.S. as a political refugee in 1975 and became an internationally exhibited artist, earning many prominent awards—including a Guggenheim Fellowship—and residencies. Here at Oberlin, where he taught since 1998, Pipo was a cherished colleague and a vibrant presence in the classroom and throughout campus," the statement reads.

Mental health resources will be available to students, faculty and staff impacted by Nguyen-Duy's death. Click here to read more.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Oberlin police.