OSHA investigating after Twinsburg Township explosion

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating after last month's explosion and fires that destroyed three homes and damaged an estimated 30 more.

Twinsburg Township's manager confirmed to News 5 Investigators that an OSHA inspector was on scene following the June 25 explosion and then called the next day looking for some basic information.

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Federal records show that inspection involves Uniti Group LLC, the company that was installing fiber-optic cable in The Woodlands subdivision the day of the explosion.

According to a recording of 911 calls, a worker reported hitting a gas line before the explosion.

A spokesman for Uniti said the company had nothing to add when asked about the OSHA investigation.

Previously, in a statement, Uniti said a subcontractor hit the gas line as a result of inaccurate underground utility markings by a third-party service.

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An OSHA spokesman said he could not comment on the investigation because it was ongoing.

Previously, it was announced the state fire marshal's office and public utilities commission were investigating what happened.

Michael Louisin, whose home was damaged when his neighbor's house caught fire, hopes the federal investigation helps determine what went wrong in hopes of preventing future explosions.

"I think just like everyone else, I would like to know how did this happen," said Louisin. "Not just there was an explosion, but what set it off? If the natural gas line was cut, was it mismarked, or was it marked properly and it was misjudged, or something else we don't know?"