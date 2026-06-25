House explosion leaves 1 injured, massive damage for 15 houses in Twinsburg Township

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A house explosion left one person injured in Twinsburg Township and 15 houses with massive damage Thursday afternoon, according to the Twinsburg Fire Department Lt. Mike Perlatti.

A call came in for a gas leak near Hiram Lane and crews responded. While on scene, crews determined there was not enough wind, and that the gas had settled into the neighorhood, Perlatti said.

The department then called for an evacuation and advised residents in the area to shelter in place.

"Three had active fire after the explosion," Perlatti said.

One person was transported to the hospital due to the explosion, and a second person was transported for other reasons, Perlatti said.

There have been no confirmation on any fatalities according to the lieutenant.

According to officials, crews struck a natural gas line.

"Residents on Hiram Lane, Hiram Square, and Dorset Lane are asked to shelter in place due to the amount of natural gas in the area," the department said.

While the shelter-in-place order is in effect, firefighters advise the following:



Do not turn electrical devices on or off

Do not start vehicles

Avoid anything that could create a spark

If appliances are already on, leave them on

Please remain sheltered until further notice

