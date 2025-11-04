Police arrest father, grandmother on child endangering charges after little boy suffers serious injuries

ELYRIA, Ohio — A father and grandmother are in the Lorain County Jail tonight after police said they abused a little boy. Elyria police told us the boy's father, Christopher Taylor, and his grandmother, Jennifer Taylor, are now charged with multiple counts of child endangering.

Two-year-old Khiree Colon has made some progress. His speech has improved, but his mom, Mariah, said he has a long way to go.

Khiree still has to wear a helmet. Mariah said he can’t walk on his own.

"I have to carry him up and down the steps every day to do what I need to, and it’s hard because I’m used to him walking and he can’t walk,” said Mariah.

MOM SAYS SHE THOUGHT SHE COULD TRUST THEM

She told us her son spent about a month in the hospital after she left him back in August in the care of what she thought were trusted relatives.

“He’s an innocent kid, like he didn’t deserve that and he has to go through a lot,” said Mariah.

She also said Khiree will have to have another surgery soon, and he has many prescriptions to take now.

"He’s on like six different medications so he doesn’t have seizures, and he’s only 2 years old,” said Mariah. “And it’s crazy.”

She told us it is crazy to think the two relatives would hurt her son.

Her little boy used to be active, running and playing like all the other kids.

"Sometimes he gets sad because, like with his brothers, he wants to run around like they do,” said Mariah. “And it’s like he can’t do that because of his condition. So, it’s like he’s always in this (stroller) chair.”

WE SPOKE TO KHIREE

We asked Khiree, "Are you sad about that sometimes?”

“Yes,” said the little boy.

We asked him about being home. "Does mom play with you? What does she play with you?”

“With blocks,” he told us.

We asked about being in the hospital.

“You have a big scar on your skull?” we asked as Mariah showed us his long scar on his head.

“Right there,” he told us, pointing to it.

We also asked about being hit.

“Did it hurt?”

Khiree nodded his head yes.

“It's been hard for him and me. We've been through a lot,” said Mariah.

She told us the doctors have said her son’s future looks different now.

"They said when he goes to school, he’s not going to be able to learn as much as or faster than the other kids,” said Mariah. “He’s going to need extra help.”

Elyria Police sent us a statement about today’s arrests.

“These arrests are an important milestone in the pursuit of justice for this vulnerable child. We continue to hope for the child’s full recovery and are grateful for the efforts of all involved in ensuring accountability for those charged.”