Pool contractor who was focus of News 5 Investigation sentenced to jail time

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A former pool business owner is sitting in jail tonight after a News 5 Investigation into when he was taking people’s money and not doing the work promised. Today, Jason Modic’s business practices finally caught up with him in Geauga County court.

“We’re here on case 22-C82, state versus Jason Modic,” said Judge David Ondrey during sentencing Monday.

Modic was found guilty of taking an elderly customer’s money and not fulfilling the pool work.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I am willing to accept the consequences for my behavior,” said Modic as he stood in front of the judge. “I want to express… how sorry I am.”

Modic had a similar conviction in 2019 — using his pool business to obtain money from a customer.

“Mr. Modic needs to use this as a wake-up call,” said Prosecutor Nick Burling in court. “With two convictions in this court for the same behavior, I think jail time is appropriate.”

In the end, Judge Ondrey sentenced Modic to 30 days in jail, two years probation, and restitution to the victim. He was led out of court in handcuffs.

You might remember we reported on Modic’s business Aqua Pros and big-time civil judgements against him for more than $100,000 each.

There were no victims in the courtroom today, but one of Modic’s past clients spoke to News 5's Jonathan Walsh.

“A lot of people were very damaged by Jason Modic,” said Brian Glazen from Solon. “(He) has no regards for the damages he has caused so many.”

Meanwhile, Allan Gulliford is another pool contractor we’ve been following. He used to run Perfect In Ground Pool. He has pleaded guilty to grand theft now in Cuyahoga County court.

He served time in prison for ripping people off in Geauga County, and our cameras were there when he was sentenced last year.

Gulliford is set for sentencing in Cuyahoga County Tuesday after taking nearly $20,000 from a woman and not delivering on his pool promises.

