PUCO: Mismarked gas line caused Twinsburg Township explosion that destroyed 3 homes

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A devastating gas explosion that destroyed three homes and damaged dozens more in Twinsburg Township last summer was the result of the inaccurate marking of a buried gas line, according to findings from the state's Public Utilities Commission.

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Officials give update on Twinsburg Township house explosion.

According to records obtained by News 5 Investigators through a public records request, PUCO found that the June 25 explosion was caused by the inaccurate marking of a buried gas line.

The investigation found workers installing fiber optic lines hit that gas line, creating a 4-inch diameter gouge in the pipeline.

Inspectors say gas escaping from that line filled a house, resulting in the explosion that rocked the area. Two people were hurt, and PUCO estimated damages at $5 million.

According to the report, the marking of the gas line was done by Benchmark, a contractor hired by Enbridge, two days before the explosion. Investigators found that the marking was off by 28 inches.

Enbridge issued the following statement Friday evening:

"Enbridge Gas Ohio has received the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s report and is reviewing the Commission’s findings and recommendations. We remain committed to safely providing reliable natural gas service to our customers. Our thoughts remain with those impacted by this event, their families, and the community."

A PUCO spokesperson said the commission is reviewing the results of the investigation and that any violations of federal pipeline safety regulations could lead to fines, operational changes, process improvements and more.

Because those actions are still pending, she said she couldn't comment on the findings.

An attorney representing Benchmark sent the following statement about the matter:

"We are aware of the PUCO report regarding the June 25 incident in Twinsburg Township and are reviewing it carefully. The safety of the communities where we work is our highest priority, and our thoughts remain with the residents affected. Multiple parties were involved in this project, and we have cooperated fully with regulators and will continue to do so. Because this matter remains ongoing, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

PUCO isn't the only agency that is investigating what happened.

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OSHA investigating after Twinsburg Township explosion

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