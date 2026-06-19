Shaker Heights amends Flock contract following scrutiny over immigration-related searches

The City of Shaker Heights announced that it is restricting access to its Flock license plate readers. The move follows a change in policy by the police department after it was revealed that numerous outside agencies were using the company’s license plate readers for immigration-related searches.

In a press release, the city announced it has signed an amended contract with Flock that restricts access by outside agencies and adds internal controls. The new contract eliminates “ambiguous language” about access to Flock and the use of city data.

In May, News 5 obtained public records chronicling all of Shaker's license plate reader data requests from Dec. 20, 2025, through the end of April 2026. The data sets showed that Shaker Heights data was accessed more than 700,000 times, but Shaker Police accessed it only 1,016 times. The majority, 693,573 searches, were done by other law enforcement agencies in Ohio and across the country. A reason was listed for each search. Immigration was listed 282 times. ICE was mentioned 32 times.

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Shaker Heights changes Flock policy after outside immigration searches

Today, the city said it will limit access to Flock data, “so that no federal agency, no agency outside of Ohio, and no agency with a 287(g) cooperative agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may access Shaker’s data.”

“Moving forward, we are committed to keeping this valuable law enforcement tool available to the Shaker Heights Police Department,” Mayor David E. Weiss said in a statement. “Flock LPRs have helped Shaker police solve a number of crimes including homicide, sexual assault, and aggravated robbery. Flock also enabled our officers to recover a missing juvenile. These LPRs have proven to be useful and effective law enforcement tools.”