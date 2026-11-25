NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Bank impersonation scams have been hitting our area pretty hard. One woman in Massillon said she had lost a bunch of money and didn’t know where else to turn for help, so she called the News 5 Investigators.

HOW THE SCAM STARTED

“I was really getting scared. I was nervous because I’m like oh, my goodness!” said Nancy Douglas, who was frightened because a caller supposedly from Fifth Third Bank told her last month there were unauthorized charges on her account.

Douglas said she logged in to check while on the phone with them. “I was in my account and I saw transactions that he was referring to and I’m like no, I didn’t make these transactions,” she said.

WHAT THE SCAMMERS DID

They started sending her multiple codes for her to verify. Then, they asked for her PIN.

“Which, right there…I kind of got a little suspicious but I didn’t think too much of it because they were just so convincing. I was just so sure it was Fifth Third,” she told us.

Unfortunately, she said she lost about $2,000. She told us she called Fifth Third multiple times and a refund was not being given, but a big bill was looming.

“I’ve got another payment, another mortgage payment coming due,” said Douglas. “And there’s still no money in my account.”

WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

Katie Hills is the director of marketing at the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland.

“Scammers are really good at urgency and fear,” she told us.

She said to prevent fraud, use two-factor authentication, don’t respond to texts directly, and verify any unsolicited emails or calls on your own.

“You can always hang up,” said Hills. “You can always call back. So, if you hang up, you can go and independently look for the company or the phone number.”

If you do get contacted by a scammer, she said, whether you lost money or not, make sure to report it to agencies like the BBB’s ScamTracker.

“We work very closely with, for instance, the Ohio Attorney General and those folks are great at trying to combat scammers,” said Hills.

The head of fraud prevention at Fifth Third, Kris Edwards, sent us a statement saying, in part, ”One of the biggest red flags is when someone tells you to move money quickly, keep the transactions secret or avoid talking to your bank.” (See the full statement below.)

SHE WANTED TO HELP YOU

In the end, Douglas called us for help. We contacted Fifth Third, which refunded her money. She thanked the bank for its assistance and also thanked News 5.

“It’s amazing that, you know, you’re able to help the consumers when they have a problem like this,” said Douglas. “I mean, I’m so grateful.”

She’s grateful this Thanksgiving week, and she wanted to help, too.

“If I fell for this, somebody else could too,” she told us. “And there’s so much fraud going on with AI and everything, and I felt like I needed to warn other people.”

STATEMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD BANK: