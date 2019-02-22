CLEVELAND — As part of the launch of our investigative series “Social Insecurity,” several experts were at the News 5 studios throughout the day Friday, Feb. 22 to answer your questions over the phone.

Experts were volunteering their time to answer your questions about Social Security retirement and financial issues.

The companies that provided experts to answer your Social Security questions on Friday included:



You can also fill out our feedback form at the bottom of our Social Insecurity page here.

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