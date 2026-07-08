U.S. Department of Justice to appeal ruling that kept Cleveland police reforms in place

CLEVELAND — Two months after a federal judge kept Cleveland police reforms in place, the U.S. Department of Justice is once again trying to end federal oversight of the city's police department.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the department's Civil Rights Division, filed a notice of appeal Tuesday.

The appeal challenges U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver's May ruling that upheld Cleveland's consent decree.

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Oliver rejected the City of Cleveland and the U.S. Department of Justice's arguments that reforms have been completed.

The one-page filing does not explain why the Justice Department is appealing to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeal will likely be decided by a three-judge panel.

