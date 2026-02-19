Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10:15 AM: Cleveland files motion to end consent decree

Tom Livingston
The City of Cleveland announced it will be holding a press conference on Thursday morning regarding ending the consent decree.

You can watch the press conference in the player below around 10:15 a.m.:

Mayor Justin Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Police Chief Dorothy Todd and Executive Director of the Mayor's Police Accountability team, Dr. Leigh Anderson, are expected to be in attendance.

The city filed the motion to end the consent decree Thursday morning.

The city has been under federal oversight since 2015.

