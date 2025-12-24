Will your gifts lead kids to gambling? Loot boxes, lottery tickets, and the warnings you need to see

CLEVELAND — Lots of people are getting their last-minute gifts for the big day tomorrow. Video games are always a big hit, and maybe a quick purchase of scratch-off lottery tickets could be handy in a pinch. However, there are warnings about kids and gambling problems that all parents need to see.

"There’s a lot gambling elements in certain video games,” said Derek Longmeier, who is the Executive Director of the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

He explained that loot boxes are a big worry, which are in-game purchases offered to help the player win a prize that will make the game easier or more enjoyable. But be careful.

THE LOOT BOX EFFECT

"With loot boxes, you’re spending 'X' amount of dollars for the chance to win some digital something that may have some value, which really parallels to gambling,” he told us.

It’s especially worrisome if children are allowed to buy them up. “The earlier that young people start to gamble, the more the likelihood that they’ll develop a gambling problems later in life,” said Longmeier.

There have been study after study from all over the world showing the real concerns about loot boxes. In fact, the FTC just this year levied a $20 million fine against a company for its role.

Change the Game Ohio is doing its part to help prevent youth gambling with its campaign and helping parents with resources. But even gamers agree on this topic.

"This is definitely a serious issue out here,” said Armani Aston from Cleveland. “Parents, monitor what your kids are doing on the phone.”

LEAVE LOTTERY TICKETS ALONE

And if you might be tempted to pick up that last-minute gift of scratch-off lottery tickets while you’re at the gas station, don’t give them to kids.

"As we look at brain development, we know that you’re not fully cooked until you’re about 25,” said Longmeier. “So, there’s a really important reason as to why we have these age limits (on who can buy scratch-offs).”

If you need more help, you can always check out GamblingHelpOhio.org as well.

We contacted major national and international gaming software associations to get their thoughts on loot boxes. We never got comments back from them.

Meanwhile, Change the Game reports 38% of teens in Ohio have spent money on loot boxes.

