Investigators believe a convicted killer killed again

RAVENNA, Ohio — Investigators say a man who served 15 years in prison for killing a young woman in 1993, is also responsible for the 2009 murder of a missing teen.

Glenna White was reported missing by her mother in June 2009.

Investigators said the 17-year-old and her boyfriend ran away, then went to see a friend who lived in Smith Township.

Detectives say that friend's mother was dating Robert Lindsey Moore who was released from prison a year earlier after being convicted of manslaughter in the beating death of Virginia Lecorchick.

White's aunt Sarah Raymond said for years the family wanted to believe the teen's story would have a happy ending.

"We always had hope that she was coming home, that she was out there somewhere," said Raymond.

But that seemed unlikely after Portage County detectives looking into an unrelated murder received a tip about Moore.

They said a relative reported seeing Moore leave his girlfriend's home with White, then return a short time later without the teen, but covered in blood and mud and his knuckles bloodied.

White's body has never been found, but investigators believe their case against Moore is strong.

"All the interviews we've done and all the evidence we've uncovered has pointed toward Mr. Moore and only Mr. Moore at this point," said Deputy US Marshal Eric Midock.

Raymond called the news about her niece"heartbreaking."

"She was a good person," said Raymond. "She made everybody's life better. She did anything to help anybody and that's a part of us we're never going to have again."

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski didn't pull punches as he announced Moore's arrest Monday.

"A terrible murderer is now in jail," said Zuchowski. "He should have been there a long time ago."

Detectives said they're continuing the investigation into White's murder. They said Moore has not agreed to speak to them about the case since his arrest at his home in Alliance Friday.

They also want to know if the 51-year-old is linked to other crimes.

"One of the things that people have always told Detective [Ed] Kennedy and myself is that they are afraid of Bobby Moore," said Midock. "Bobby Moore is now behind bars so one of the big things we're here today for is to get that information out and to hope that people with additional information or tips may come forward knowing that he's in custody."

Moore is scheduled to be arraigned for White's murder Tuesday in Mahoning County.

