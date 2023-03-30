Investigators: Cleveland lawyer caught bringing meth into Justice Center; child porn found on his phone

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland attorney is facing charges after investigators say he was caught with meth inside the Justice Center. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said a subsequent search of his phone revealed he had child pornography on it.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted the attorney, Eric Norton, 49, on multiple counts for possessing drugs and child exploitation materials.

He's been charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, drug possession, illegal conveyance into a detention facility, tampering with evidence and possessing criminal tools.

The charges follow an investigation into Norton that started after he went to the Cuyahoga County Jail on Dec. 15, 2022, for a scheduled meeting with an inmate.

According to the prosecutor's office, Norton started to go through the security screening process by placing his personal items on a tray. While doing so, Norton stopped "and then abruptly left his belongings and walked off with a plastic bag containing 5.12 grams of methamphetamine on his person."

Authorities say Norton walked into a nearby bathroom where he disposed of the bag of drugs. A sheriff's deputy thought the attorney's behavior seemed odd and went into the bathroom, where he found the bag.

The attorney was detained, and a warrant was obtained to search his cell phone in connection with the drugs. Authorities said that during a search of his cell phone, police found child exploitation materials.

Norton is due in court on April 14 for an arraignment.

