Investigators offering $7,500 reward for info on 2 individuals accused of arson fire in Garfield Hts.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people accused of intentionally setting a fire at a home in Garfield Heights at the beginning of June, according to the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

On June 3 at approximately 9:30 p.m., two unknown individuals were captured on a Ring doorbell camera fleeing from a home in the 4900 block of East 84th Street. The two people are accused of setting a fire inside the home.

Watch surveillance video captured from Ring Doorbell below:

Investigators offering $7,500 reward for info on 2 individuals of arson fire in Garfield Heights

Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is contributing $5,000, and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is contributing $2,500, for a total of $7,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

