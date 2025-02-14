iPad exchange in parking lot of East Cleveland gas station ends in fatal shooting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police have issued an aggravated murder and aggravated robbery arrest warrant for 19-year-old Shaheed Rakin Mincy in the death of Maher Salti.

Police say that Salti drove to a gas station around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Noble Road, where he was shot and then robbed in the parking lot.

The police chief confirmed to News 5 that Salti sold his iPad on Facebook Marketplace,, and the gas station was the agreed-upon exchange zone between them.

Salti later died from his injuries. Police are still looking for others who may have been involved in Salti's attack.

Selling items on social media has become extremely common.

Safety expert Tim Dimoff told News 5 that anytime you are dealing with selling expensive items like electronics, you are at greater risk of being ripped off and targeted by criminals.

"All police departments are offering their lobbies as safe places to meet for exchanging online shopping and purchases," said Dimoff. "So first and foremost, use your local police department lobby."

Dimoff says to make the exchange inside public buildings like the police department, with security cameras and more people.

"And then when you meet them inside a gas station, restaurant, etc, wait inside after the transaction is over, and watch the person leave, get in their car and take off," said Dimoff.

Some departments like Parma and Parma Heights have 24-hour safe exchange zones under video surveillance.