Issue 1 drives voters to the polls as early voting gets underway in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A steady stream of voters made their way into the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Wednesday, the first day of early voting in the Nov. 7 General Election.

Retanio Rucker of Cleveland said he likes voting early because he can do it at his own pace, no rush.

"On the actual Election Day, sometimes you don't have a lot of time," Rucker said. "You got to get back to work, you got to pick up the kids, you got to go to the grocery store. Well, today, I can come during lunch, I can take my time, I can read the ballot, I can understand the issues, and I can make an informed choice."

In the four-year election cycle, this particular one tends to produce the lowest turnout, but the energy outside of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might indicate otherwise. The driving force for many this day? Issue 1. That is the ballot question that, among other things, looks to amend the state constitution, granting all individuals the final say over their own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion. In contrast, prohibiting the state from interfering with those decisions or penalizing Ohioans for making or aiding in them. A yes vote establishes that into law; a no vote would not, allowing the state to continue to create legislation related to abortion and other reproductive health actions.

Dr. Lauren Beene of University Heights joined fellow physicians on this first day in voting Yes.

"As a pediatrician in Ohio, I couldn't be more excited to come here today and vote yes on Issue 1 to do my part in protecting Ohioans, including my patients in Ohio's ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without the government interfering."

But those opposing the amendment say it clears the way for late-term abortions and more.

"If one reads the language carefully, which we hope Ohio voters do," said Ohio GOP Chair Alex Triantafilou, "we think this is an extreme measure that takes away parental notification laws, takes away, you know, any restrictions at all on this procedure, late into a pregnancy so we're urging a strong no vote on Issue One."

The one confusing thing for some voters is those who voted no on the August Issue 1 are the ones voting yes on the November Issue 1 and vice-versa.

"It's not confusing when you study the ballot language," said Christopher Davis of Cleveland. But will people take the time to do that? "I think with this issue and everything that's going on, it's a possibility more so now than ever because people are starting to pay more attention to what's going on."