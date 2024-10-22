'It hurts me': Trial begins for 17-year-old accused of murdering Cleveland boy

CLEVELAND — The trial for a 17-year-old who is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy 15 times started Monday.

Braylon Hardges was fatally shot near East 93rd Street and Edmunds Avenue in November of 2023. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

“Braylon was the life of the party, honey. He had that smile when he walked in the room where you just had to get to know him. He loved football. He loved to dance. He loved to sing,” Braylon’s mom, Seaerra LeFlore, said. “My baby. I love my baby to death. I wish I could pinch his little jaws right now and just hug him. But I don't get that no more.”

In January of this year, a then 16-year-old was arrested in Parma by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

“During the arrest attempt, the juvenile attempted to barricade himself in the house but eventually surrendered to officers,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Josh Lowe said following the arrest.

Because the individual arrested is a minor and has not been convicted, News 5 will not be releasing his identity at this time.

The teenager suspected of killing Braylon has been indicted on the following charges:



Two counts of felonious assault

Two counts of murder

Aggravated murder

He’s being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond, per court records.

According to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, the accused teen's case was a mandatory bindover, which means a minor's case is automatically sent to adult court for adjudication without a judge considering the facts or evidence first.

“Lord knows it's been rough. It's been rough,” LeFlore said as tears streamed down her face.

I reached out to the accused teen’s attorney, Michael Goldberg, for an interview Monday afternoon. He sent a statement instead.

“Braylon Hardges’ death was a tragedy. However, [the accused teen] has been wrongfully accused of this crime and asserts his complete innocence. Both young men have made poor choices that resulted in one’s death and the other being charged with a murder he did not commit. We trust the jury trial process to exonerate [the accused teen] after a fair vetting of the evidence. We hope the real killer is brought to justice and the state doesn’t settle for [the accused teen] as the lowest hanging fruit.”

LeFlore is fully convinced the teen indicted for killing her son is guilty.

“I want him tried as an adult. I can't see it no other way because I fear if he gets back out on the streets, we slap him on the wrist… What can he do to the next person? This is not a video game. This is real life. This is not Grand Theft Auto,” LeFlore explained.

I asked, if the accused teen is found guilty by a jury, what punishment she would seek. Her answer was not life in prison.

“I do want him punishable for his actions. And hopefully one day you will come back to society, mature enough to understand this is [the] real deal. Life is a gift that God gives us. Who are you to take it from the next person?,” LeFlore asked. “It hurts me. It really [does]. But I have to be my son’s voice and it’s tragic. I do. Because I can imagine my baby probably screaming and crying, telling them to stop. 15 times? That’s overkill.”

LeFlore believes 25 years behind bars would be a sufficient punishment for stealing Braylon’s life. She also thinks some form of counseling should be mandated by the state.

“I will never see my son get married. I will never have grandkids. I will never have nothing,” she added. “Something was wrong with you that night. Who in the right state of mind would do something like this?”

The trial for the 17-year-old accused of murdering Braylon will continue Tuesday morning. LeFlore plans to be there.

LeFlore is asking that anyone and everyone able to support her family in person at the Cuyahoga County Courthouse be there at 9 a.m.

In the meantime, she’ll look to her dining room for comfort as it’s dressed with a blanket showing Braylon’s face, an urn filled with her son’s ashes, and small mementos to remind her she’ll always have a piece of him.

LeFlore said while her best friend and soulmate was snatched from her, she’ll never let his memory die.

“We took a trip down to Tennessee at my auntie’s house. She stayed down in Nashville. We were there for Thanksgiving that year. We were singing karaoke, dancing. We were just having fun and letting loose. Y'all know how the warm feelings and the holidays coming up feel. I don't have that no more. I think that's the hardest part about dealing with this situation,” LeFlore said.

As this case develops, News 5 will follow it.