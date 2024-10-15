'It means a lot': Honduras woman serves up culture in her Broadview Heights bakery

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s a quiet part of Northeast Ohio, but inside Jossi’s Bakery and Shop, it’s vibrant and full of life.

Josette “Jossi” Rivera owns Jossi’s Bakery and Shop. The business first opened about a year ago.

Rivera said it took her 18 years to land in the shop she’s in now, though.

“It was a big challenge,” she said. “When I came here, I knew what I wanted for my business.”

Rivera is originally from Honduras but said she had the opportunity to live in West Trinidad and Trinbago, where she took professional pastry-making classes.

“I was always with that in mind – to one day have my bakery because I believe in sharing food with your family. For me, that means to give love,” Rivera told News 5.

She then moved to Ohio because her family lived in the state.

“I love Ohio. It’s family [oriented]. I know the winter is bad here sometimes, but I love Ohio a lot, especially for growing families,” Rivera added.

Jossi’s Bakery and Shop is run solely by Rivera and her family.

Rivera said that while she doesn’t sell any goods that are derived from Honduras, food from home often has the same ingredients as Mexican food.

The shop offers a wide range of cultured flavors from Italian and European to Hispanic.

From empanadas to dulce de leche cookies, Rivera has a case displaying a big selection of goods. She said the empanadas are likely one of the easier dishes to make at home.

How to make a beef empanada:



Tear off medium-sized pieces of chilled dough and roll those into balls. Lightly flour a surface where the dough can be rolled in ¼ inch-thick, five-inch diameter circles. Place two tablespoons of filling in the center of each dough circle. Add olives, cheese, bell peppers, peas, garlic, seasonings, and any other ingredients you wish to add, but do not overfill the empanada. Brush a small amount of egg wash over one-half of the edge’s border. Fold over the dough to create a half-moon shape and press down the edges with a fork to seal them tightly. Brush with more egg wash. Bake on a rimmed baking sheet for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Set the oven temperature to 400 degrees.

“I’m a Latina. I’m a woman. I’m immigrant too. That’s a lot, especially because my English is not the best,” Rivera explained. “But when I display my love of the ingredients to my customers, they always understand. It’s crazy, but this business is run on feelings from people. A lot of people will be happy because of a wedding, maybe sad because of a funeral or a celebration of life or a graduation. It’s amazing. It’s beautiful to share that.”

Rivera said she has learned much over the last year, from managing a team and social media to finances.

“Thank goodness we have a beautiful community and a lot of resources for small businesses,” she stated.

“Do you feel like you and your business have been accepted in Ohio with open arms?” I asked.

“Oh, yes. I feel very grateful and blessed. It means a lot,” Rivera responded.

Oct. 15 marks the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Rivera said the month gives her more of an opportunity to educate and celebrate her culture with others.

“This beautiful country can celebrate that because we have a big community. You can feel our roots here and the culture and the food and the music. It means a lot. And I'm very proud to give a little piece of me and my family to here. And I made my best. I [am] the best person to make everything with love for my customers,” Rivera explained. “I just want to say thank you to the people here in the area because they give me a lot of support. I’m very grateful for that.”

Rivera told me that the next step in owning her business that she’s trying to achieve is getting a permit to sell wine at the bakery.