It wouldn't be St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland without a crowd at Slyman's.

CLEVELAND — Before thousands of people make their way downtown for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, there's usually a stop at Slyman's on St. Clair Avenue.

Workers say it's truly their version of "the Super Bowl," and they've been prepping for months.

Slyman's has been serving up those massive, mile-high corned beef sandwiches since 1964.

"It’s a mom-pop operation for three generations and we’re part of the tradition to get corned beef and break bread with your loved ones," owner Freddie Slyman said. "It’s super special, which makes it really awesome for us."

The restaurant maxed out on pre-orders a week ago, so many people started lining up in person around 3:30 a.m. St. Patrick's Day morning.

"My grandson took me to the Cavaliers game and he surprised me and I wanted to surprise him," John Jackson, who was first in line, told News 5.

Slyman told News 5 he expects to sell 2,000-3,000 sandwiches on St. Patrick's Day.