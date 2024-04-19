It's a homecoming! Akron native celebrates recent Grammy win

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron native who’s found success in the music industry is celebrating a huge accomplishment.

Musician Allen Swoope, aka Swoope, won a Grammy in February.

“It was for Best Contemporary Christian Song with an artist named Lacrae, featuring Tasha Cobbs [Leonard,] the song was called ‘Your Power’and I did production and songwriting.”

Allen Swoope Allen Swoope

Swoope moved to Atlanta with his wife and children, eight years ago to further pursue his music career but got his start at Arlington Church of God in Akron.

He said his upbringing was rooted in the church, and growing up in Akron was like having a huge family.

“I wanted to be a person of character and now that I’m grown it’s like, I can look back and see how that family got me to where I am now.”

In 2020, Swoope lost one of his biggest supporters, his mother, Reverend Dr. Diana Lynn Cook Swoope, to breast cancer. Swoope said there were points in his life when he thought he’d be where he is today.

“My belief came from my mother, who was the pastor of this church before she passed, she knew that I would be in the places that I am and because I just loved her and trusted her so much, every now and again, I would believe her,” he said.

Allen Swoope Allen's mother

“But now that I’m living it, it’s like yo, she said this 20 years ago, you know 30 years ago.”

Swoope said he knew she was proud of him while she was living, and he still has a drive to make her proud.

“I was and am a self-proclaimed and proud mama’s boy, proud of it, no question.”

Artimio Black

Swoope performing

To celebrate the recent Grammy win, Saturday, April 20, Swoope will be performing, with special guests, in Akron at House Three Thirty.

You can get your tickets here.