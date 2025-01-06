It's back! Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X center

CLEVELAND — If you're a fan of camping, glamping, fulltiming or want to see the latest and greatest tow behinds, 5th wheels or motorhomes, head to the I-X center this week for the Ohio RV Supershow.

The event runs Wednesday through Sunday.

Weekday hours are noon to 9 p.m., Saturday is 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be hundreds of RVs to look at and tons of vendors to shop at.

