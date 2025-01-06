It's back! Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X center

CLEVELAND — If you're a fan of camping, glamping, fulltiming or want to see the latest and greatest tow behinds, 5th wheels or motorhomes, head to the I-X center this week for the Ohio RV Supershow.
The event runs Wednesday through Sunday.
Weekday hours are noon to 9 p.m., Saturday is 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be hundreds of RVs to look at and tons of vendors to shop at.
CLICK HERE for tickets.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.